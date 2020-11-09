Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) Price Target After Its Latest Report

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) defied analyst predictions to release its quarterly results, which were ahead of market expectations. Pluralsight beat expectations with revenues of US$99m arriving 4.3% ahead of forecasts. The company also reported a statutory loss of US$0.24, 6.1% smaller than was expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:PS Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Pluralsight from 14 analysts is for revenues of US$445.8m in 2021 which, if met, would be a decent 19% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are supposed to decline, shrinking 14% from last year to US$1.00. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$446.8m and US$1.11 per share in losses. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed Pluralsight'sfuture looks a little different to the past, with a the loss per share forecasts in particular.

Even with the lower forecast losses, the analysts lowered their valuations, with the average price target falling 9.7% to US$22.00. It looks likethe analysts have become less optimistic about the overall business. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Pluralsight at US$27.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$18.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Pluralsight's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 19%, compared to a historical growth rate of 30% over the past three years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 13% next year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Pluralsight is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Pluralsight going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Pluralsight is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

