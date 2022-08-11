Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) Price Target After Its Latest Report

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) defied analyst predictions to release its second-quarter results, which were ahead of market expectations. Revenues and losses per share were both better than expected, with revenues of US$26m leading estimates by 6.2%. Statutory losses were smaller than the analystsexpected, coming in at US$0.04 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:PFMT Earnings and Revenue Growth August 11th 2022

After the latest results, the consensus from Performant Financial's twin analysts is for revenues of US$109.3m in 2022, which would reflect a discernible 3.2% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 24% to US$0.095. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$108.4m and losses of US$0.09 per share in 2022. Overall it looks as though the analysts were a bit mixed on the latest consensus updates. Although sales forecasts held steady, the consensus also made a pronounced increase to its losses per share forecasts.

With the increase in forecast losses for next year, it's perhaps no surprise to see that the average price target dipped 18% to US$8.25, with the analysts signalling that growing losses would be a definite concern.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Performant Financial's past performance and to peers in the same industry. Over the past five years, revenues have declined around 1.9% annually. Worse, forecasts are essentially predicting the decline to accelerate, with the estimate for an annualised 6.3% decline in revenue until the end of 2022. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.1% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while it does have declining revenues, the analysts also expect Performant Financial to suffer worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Performant Financial. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Performant Financial's future valuation.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2023, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Performant Financial has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

