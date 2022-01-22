Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target After Its Latest Report

Shareholders in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) had a terrible week, as shares crashed 24% to US$398 in the week since its latest full-year results. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$30b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Netflix surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$11.24 per share, modestly greater than expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Netflix after the latest results.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Netflix's 42 analysts is for revenues of US$34.2b in 2022, which would reflect a notable 15% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to step up 14% to US$13.18. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$34.0b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$13.11 in 2022. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

With no major changes to earnings forecasts, the consensus price target fell 17% to US$533, suggesting that the analysts might have previously been hoping for an earnings upgrade. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Netflix at US$800 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$190. So we wouldn't be assigning too much credibility to analyst price targets in this case, because there are clearly some widely different views on what kind of performance this business can generate. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that Netflix's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 15% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 23% p.a. growth over the last five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 13% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while Netflix's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's expected to grow roughly in line with the industry.

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Netflix's future valuation.

