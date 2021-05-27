Analysts Have Been Trimming Their LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target After Its Latest Report

Investors in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) had a good week, as its shares rose 2.8% to close at US$48.46 following the release of its full-year results. LiveRamp Holdings reported revenues of US$443m, in line with expectations, but it unfortunately also reported (statutory) losses of US$1.36 per share, which were slightly larger than expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

NYSE:RAMP Earnings and Revenue Growth May 27th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from LiveRamp Holdings' eleven analysts is for revenues of US$509.3m in 2022, which would reflect a meaningful 15% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are expected to increase slightly, to US$1.46 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$507.7m and losses of US$1.08 per share in 2022. While this year's revenue estimates held steady, there was also a sizeable expansion in loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

With the increase in forecast losses for next year, it's perhaps no surprise to see that the average price target dipped 10.0% to US$76.18, with the analysts signalling that growing losses would be a definite concern. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic LiveRamp Holdings analyst has a price target of US$95.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$42.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that LiveRamp Holdings is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 15% annualised growth until the end of 2022. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 19% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 14% per year. So it looks like LiveRamp Holdings is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of LiveRamp Holdings' future valuation.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple LiveRamp Holdings analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 1 warning sign for LiveRamp Holdings that you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.