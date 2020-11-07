Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEMKT:FSP) Price Target After Its Latest Report

As you might know, Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEMKT:FSP) recently reported its quarterly numbers. Revenues were in line with expectations, at US$62m, while statutory losses ballooned to US$0.02 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Franklin Street Properties after the latest results. AMEX:FSP Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

Following last week's earnings report, Franklin Street Properties' three analysts are forecasting 2021 revenues to be US$255.0m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Franklin Street Properties is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$0.03 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$253.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.025 in 2021. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a decent improvement in earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

The consensus price target fell 9.8% to US$5.75, suggesting the increase in earnings forecasts was not enough to offset other the analysts concerns. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Franklin Street Properties, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$6.50 and the most bearish at US$5.00 per share. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Franklin Street Properties is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 0.01%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 1.9% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 6.0% next year. It's pretty clear that Franklin Street Properties' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Franklin Street Properties following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Franklin Street Properties' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Franklin Street Properties' future valuation.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Franklin Street Properties. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Franklin Street Properties going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Franklin Street Properties (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.