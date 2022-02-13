Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Price Target After Its Latest Report

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 4.2% to US$2.99 in the week after its latest second-quarter results. It was a pretty bad result overall; while revenues were in line with expectations at US$7.7m, statutory losses exploded to US$0.32 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

After the latest results, the four analysts covering Flux Power Holdings are now predicting revenues of US$34.2m in 2022. If met, this would reflect a meaningful 17% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are forecast to balloon 24% to US$1.14 per share. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$35.0m and US$0.96 per share in losses. While this year's revenue estimates dropped there was also a noticeable increase in loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

The consensus price target fell 26% to US$9.75, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Flux Power Holdings, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$15.00 and the most bearish at US$8.00 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Flux Power Holdings' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 37% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 53% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 10% per year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Flux Power Holdings is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Flux Power Holdings' future valuation.

