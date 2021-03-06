Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Price Target After Its Latest Report

Shareholders might have noticed that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) filed its full-year result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 5.6% to US$34.64 in the past week. It was a pretty bad result overall; while revenues were in line with expectations at US$130m, statutory losses exploded to US$1.69 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:ANIK Earnings and Revenue Growth March 6th 2021

After the latest results, the dual analysts covering Anika Therapeutics are now predicting revenues of US$150.3m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a solid 15% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Anika Therapeutics forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.38 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$150.3m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.38 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

With no major changes to earnings forecasts, the consensus price target fell 8.7% to US$47.50, suggesting that the analysts might have previously been hoping for an earnings upgrade.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Anika Therapeutics' past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Anika Therapeutics' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 15% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 4.7% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 18% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Anika Therapeutics is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Anika Therapeutics' future valuation.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have analyst estimates for Anika Therapeutics going out as far as 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Anika Therapeutics that you should be aware of.

