Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Price Target After Its Latest Report

As you might know, Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) just kicked off its latest second-quarter results with some very strong numbers. Revenues and losses per share both beat expectations, with revenues of US$58m leading estimates by 5.3%. Statutory losses were somewhat smaller thanthe analysts expected, coming in at US$0.22 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

NasdaqCM:AMPL Earnings and Revenue Growth August 5th 2022

After the latest results, the nine analysts covering Amplitude are now predicting revenues of US$231.5m in 2022. If met, this would reflect a solid 12% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to increase slightly, to US$1.03 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$232.3m and losses of US$1.03 per share in 2022.

The analysts trimmed their valuations, with the average price target falling 8.2% to US$21.13, with the ongoing losses seemingly weighing on sentiment, despite no real changes to the earnings forecasts. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Amplitude analyst has a price target of US$24.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$18.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that Amplitude's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 26% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 60% growth over the last year. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 13% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while Amplitude's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Amplitude going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Amplitude you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

