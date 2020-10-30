Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Price Target After Its Latest Report

A week ago, Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) came out with a strong set of third-quarter numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. The results overall were pretty good, with revenues of US$12m exceeding expectations and statutory losses coming in at justUS$0.12 per share, some 73% below what the analysts had forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Alimera Sciences after the latest results. NasdaqGM:ALIM Earnings and Revenue Growth October 30th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Alimera Sciences' four analysts is for revenues of US$62.2m in 2021, which would reflect a meaningful 14% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 23% to US$0.59. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$62.5m and losses of US$0.50 per share in 2021. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Alimera Sciences even after this update; although they reconfirmed their revenue numbers, it came at the cost of a per-share losses.

With the increase in forecast losses for next year, it's perhaps no surprise to see that the average price target dipped 30% to US$13.50, with the analysts signalling that growing losses would be a definite concern. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Alimera Sciences at US$18.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$10.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Alimera Sciences shareholders.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that Alimera Sciences' revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 14% increase next year well below the historical 18%p.a. growth over the last five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 6.7% next year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Alimera Sciences is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Alimera Sciences. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Alimera Sciences going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for Alimera Sciences that we have uncovered.

