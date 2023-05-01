Analysts Forecast 10% Gains Ahead For MGC

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (Symbol: MGC), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $160.47 per unit.

With MGC trading at a recent price near $145.83 per unit, that means that analysts see 10.04% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of MGC's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are KKR & Co Inc (Symbol: KKR), Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN), and Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO). Although KKR has traded at a recent price of $53.07/share, the average analyst target is 29.23% higher at $68.58/share. Similarly, ACN has 11.27% upside from the recent share price of $280.29 if the average analyst target price of $311.88/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting AVGO to reach a target price of $696.67/share, which is 11.19% above the recent price of $626.57. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of KKR, ACN, and AVGO:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Vanguard Mega Cap ETF MGC $145.83 $160.47 10.04% KKR & Co Inc KKR $53.07 $68.58 29.23% Accenture plc ACN $280.29 $311.88 11.27% Broadcom Inc AVGO $626.57 $696.67 11.19%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

