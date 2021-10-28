Analysts Expect VTV To Hit $156

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard Value ETF (Symbol: VTV), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $155.67 per unit.

With VTV trading at a recent price near $141.66 per unit, that means that analysts see 9.89% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of VTV's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS), UiPath Inc (Symbol: PATH), and DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA). Although TMUS has traded at a recent price of $116.63/share, the average analyst target is 46.10% higher at $170.40/share. Similarly, PATH has 38.07% upside from the recent share price of $51.21 if the average analyst target price of $70.70/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting DVA to reach a target price of $151.00/share, which is 36.13% above the recent price of $110.92. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of TMUS, PATH, and DVA:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Vanguard Value ETF VTV $141.66 $155.67 9.89% T-Mobile US Inc TMUS $116.63 $170.40 46.10% UiPath Inc PATH $51.21 $70.70 38.07% DaVita Inc DVA $110.92 $151.00 36.13%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

10 ETFs With Most Upside To Analyst Targets »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.