Analysts Expect VOO To Hit $417

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (Symbol: VOO), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $417.19 per unit.

With VOO trading at a recent price near $374.91 per unit, that means that analysts see 11.28% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of VOO's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are S&P Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI), Brown-Forman Corp (Symbol: BF.B), and Invitation Homes Inc (Symbol: INVH). Although SPGI has traded at a recent price of $342.79/share, the average analyst target is 18.48% higher at $406.14/share. Similarly, BF.B has 12.05% upside from the recent share price of $62.56 if the average analyst target price of $70.10/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting INVH to reach a target price of $35.64/share, which is 11.52% above the recent price of $31.96. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of SPGI, BF.B, and INVH:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO $374.91 $417.19 11.28% S&P Global Inc SPGI $342.79 $406.14 18.48% Brown-Forman Corp BF.B $62.56 $70.10 12.05% Invitation Homes Inc INVH $31.96 $35.64 11.52%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

