Analysts Expect Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) To Breakeven Soon

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Squarespace, Inc. operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. With the latest financial year loss of US$250m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$43m, the US$3.1b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Squarespace will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 15 industry analysts covering Squarespace, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$2.1m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 53% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Squarespace's upcoming projects, though, bear in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Squarespace currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Squarespace, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Squarespace's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of relevant factors you should further research:

Valuation: What is Squarespace worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Squarespace is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Squarespace’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

