Analysts Expect SPYV To Hit $51

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (Symbol: SPYV), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $51.37 per unit.

With SPYV trading at a recent price near $46.69 per unit, that means that analysts see 10.01% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of SPYV's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK), and DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM). Although TMUS has traded at a recent price of $162.01/share, the average analyst target is 13.20% higher at $183.39/share. Similarly, ROK has 12.80% upside from the recent share price of $266.32 if the average analyst target price of $300.40/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting DXCM to reach a target price of $136.56/share, which is 12.64% above the recent price of $121.23. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of TMUS, ROK, and DXCM:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF SPYV $46.69 $51.37 10.01% T-Mobile US Inc TMUS $162.01 $183.39 13.20% Rockwell Automation, Inc. ROK $266.32 $300.40 12.80% DexCom Inc DXCM $121.23 $136.56 12.64%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

10 ETFs With Most Upside To Analyst Targets »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.