Analysts Expect RWK To Hit $104

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (Symbol: RWK), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $103.83 per unit.

With RWK trading at a recent price near $86.81 per unit, that means that analysts see 19.61% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of RWK's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Travel + Leisure Co (Symbol: TNL), Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE), and Sotera Health Co (Symbol: SHC). Although TNL has traded at a recent price of $43.26/share, the average analyst target is 58.18% higher at $68.43/share. Similarly, HELE has 56.42% upside from the recent share price of $134.25 if the average analyst target price of $210.00/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting SHC to reach a target price of $26.00/share, which is 36.27% above the recent price of $19.08. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of TNL, HELE, and SHC:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF RWK $86.81 $103.83 19.61% Travel + Leisure Co TNL $43.26 $68.43 58.18% Helen of Troy Ltd. HELE $134.25 $210.00 56.42% Sotera Health Co SHC $19.08 $26.00 36.27%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

