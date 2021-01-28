Analysts Expect RTH Will Reach $177

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Retail ETF (Symbol: RTH), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $176.96 per unit.

With RTH trading at a recent price near $158.29 per unit, that means that analysts see 11.79% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of RTH's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB), The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS), and Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR). Although LB has traded at a recent price of $37.54/share, the average analyst target is 20.85% higher at $45.37/share. Similarly, GPS has 20.58% upside from the recent share price of $19.54 if the average analyst target price of $23.56/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting DLTR to reach a target price of $119.00/share, which is 17.17% above the recent price of $101.56. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of LB, GPS, and DLTR:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Retail ETF RTH $158.29 $176.96 11.79% L Brands, Inc LB $37.54 $45.37 20.85% The Gap Inc GPS $19.54 $23.56 20.58% Dollar Tree Inc DLTR $101.56 $119.00 17.17%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

