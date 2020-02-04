Analysts Expect RFV Will Reach $70

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco S&P MidCap 400— Pure Value ETF (Symbol: RFV), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $70.20 per unit.
With RFV trading at a recent price near $63.85 per unit, that means that analysts see 9.94% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of RFV's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are II-VI Inc (Symbol: IIVI), Kemper Corp (Symbol: KMPR), and Domtar Corp (Symbol: UFS). Although IIVI has traded at a recent price of $33.76/share, the average analyst target is 18.48% higher at $40.00/share. Similarly, KMPR has 18.31% upside from the recent share price of $75.86 if the average analyst target price of $89.75/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting UFS to reach a target price of $41.43/share, which is 18.13% above the recent price of $35.07. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of IIVI, KMPR, and UFS:
Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:
|Name
|Symbol
|Recent Price
|Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target
|% Upside to Target
|Invesco S&P MidCap 400— Pure Value ETF
|RFV
|$63.85
|$70.20
|9.94%
|II-VI Inc
|IIVI
|$33.76
|$40.00
|18.48%
|Kemper Corp
|KMPR
|$75.86
|$89.75
|18.31%
|Domtar Corp
|UFS
|$35.07
|$41.43
|18.13%
Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.
