Analysts Expect RFV Will Reach $70

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco S&P MidCap 400— Pure Value ETF (Symbol: RFV), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $70.20 per unit.

With RFV trading at a recent price near $63.85 per unit, that means that analysts see 9.94% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of RFV's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are II-VI Inc (Symbol: IIVI), Kemper Corp (Symbol: KMPR), and Domtar Corp (Symbol: UFS). Although IIVI has traded at a recent price of $33.76/share, the average analyst target is 18.48% higher at $40.00/share. Similarly, KMPR has 18.31% upside from the recent share price of $75.86 if the average analyst target price of $89.75/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting UFS to reach a target price of $41.43/share, which is 18.13% above the recent price of $35.07. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of IIVI, KMPR, and UFS:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Invesco S&P MidCap 400— Pure Value ETF RFV $63.85 $70.20 9.94% II-VI Inc IIVI $33.76 $40.00 18.48% Kemper Corp KMPR $75.86 $89.75 18.31% Domtar Corp UFS $35.07 $41.43 18.13%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

