Analysts Expect RFG Will Reach $274

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco S&P MidCap 400— Pure Growth ETF (Symbol: RFG), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $273.59 per unit.
With RFG trading at a recent price near $221.23 per unit, that means that analysts see 23.67% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of RFG's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), Paylocity Holding Corp (Symbol: PCTY), and R1 RCM Inc (Symbol: RCM). Although CLF has traded at a recent price of $20.59/share, the average analyst target is 34.93% higher at $27.78/share. Similarly, PCTY has 31.27% upside from the recent share price of $224.84 if the average analyst target price of $295.15/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting RCM to reach a target price of $31.57/share, which is 30.30% above the recent price of $24.23. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CLF, PCTY, and RCM:
Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:
|Name
|Symbol
|Recent Price
|Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target
|% Upside to Target
|Invesco S&P MidCap 400— Pure Growth ETF
|RFG
|$221.23
|$273.59
|23.67%
|Cleveland-Cliffs Inc
|CLF
|$20.59
|$27.78
|34.93%
|Paylocity Holding Corp
|PCTY
|$224.84
|$295.15
|31.27%
|R1 RCM Inc
|RCM
|$24.23
|$31.57
|30.30%
Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.
