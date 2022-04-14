Analysts Expect QVML Will Reach $30

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (Symbol: QVML), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $30.40 per unit.

With QVML trading at a recent price near $25.94 per unit, that means that analysts see 17.20% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of QVML's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (Symbol: BIO), Zebra Technologies Corp. (Symbol: ZBRA), and LKQ Corp (Symbol: LKQ). Although BIO has traded at a recent price of $564.85/share, the average analyst target is 51.37% higher at $855.00/share. Similarly, ZBRA has 41.98% upside from the recent share price of $405.00 if the average analyst target price of $575.00/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting LKQ to reach a target price of $65.14/share, which is 39.67% above the recent price of $46.64. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of BIO, ZBRA, and LKQ:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF QVML $25.94 $30.40 17.20% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc BIO $564.85 $855.00 51.37% Zebra Technologies Corp. ZBRA $405.00 $575.00 41.98% LKQ Corp LKQ $46.64 $65.14 39.67%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

