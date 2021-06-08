Analysts Expect QQQJ Will Reach $37

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (Symbol: QQQJ), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $37.15 per unit.
With QQQJ trading at a recent price near $32.79 per unit, that means that analysts see 13.30% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of QQQJ's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are (Symbol: DISCK), Vimeo Holdings Inc (Symbol: VMEO), and Ryanair Holdings plc (Symbol: RYAAY). Although DISCK has traded at a recent price of $29.34/share, the average analyst target is 32.92% higher at $39.00/share. Similarly, VMEO has 17.88% upside from the recent share price of $44.96 if the average analyst target price of $53.00/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting RYAAY to reach a target price of $132.50/share, which is 16.22% above the recent price of $114.01. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of DISCK, VMEO, and RYAAY:
Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:
|Name
|Symbol
|Recent Price
|Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target
|% Upside to Target
|Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF
|QQQJ
|$32.79
|$37.15
|13.30%
|DISCK
|$29.34
|$39.00
|32.92%
|Vimeo Holdings Inc
|VMEO
|$44.96
|$53.00
|17.88%
|Ryanair Holdings plc
|RYAAY
|$114.01
|$132.50
|16.22%
Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.
