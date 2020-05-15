Analysts Expect PBP To Hit $20

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the ETF (Symbol: PBP), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $20.00 per unit.

With PBP trading at a recent price near $17.56 per unit, that means that analysts see 13.91% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of PBP's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH), and Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA). Although DE has traded at a recent price of $126.80/share, the average analyst target is 28.55% higher at $163.00/share. Similarly, CAH has 21.92% upside from the recent share price of $47.30 if the average analyst target price of $57.67/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting ULTA to reach a target price of $242.29/share, which is 20.57% above the recent price of $200.97. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of DE, CAH, and ULTA:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

.hctblstyle { font-family: Arial; font-size: 12px; width: 100%; }.hctblstyle th { padding: 2px; border-bottom: 1px solid #999999; background-color: #EFEFEF; }.hctblstyle td { padding: 2px; border-bottom: 1px solid #AAAAAA; background-color: #FEFEFE; }

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target ETF PBP $17.56 $20.00 13.91% Deere & Co. DE $126.80 $163.00 28.55% Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH $47.30 $57.67 21.92% Ulta Beauty Inc ULTA $200.97 $242.29 20.57%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

