Analysts Expect Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) To Breakeven Soon

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc's (NASDAQ:OCDX) future prospects. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. On 03 January 2021, the US$4.7b market-cap company posted a loss of US$212m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings is bordering on breakeven, according to the 10 American Medical Equipment analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$438k in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 104% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NasdaqGS:OCDX Earnings Per Share Growth April 29th 2021

Underlying developments driving Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, take into account that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. These losses tend to occur only on paper, however, in other cases it can be forewarning.

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, take a look at Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of relevant factors you should further research:

Valuation: What is Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.