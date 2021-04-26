Analysts Expect Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) To Breakeven Soon

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The US$1.4b market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$107m on 31 December 2020 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on Montrose Environmental Group's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Montrose Environmental Group is bordering on breakeven, according to the 8 American Commercial Services analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2020, before generating positive profits of US$7.0m in 2021. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately a year from now or less! We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 118% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NYSE:MEG Earnings Per Share Growth April 26th 2021

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Montrose Environmental Group given that this is a high-level summary, however, take into account that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Montrose Environmental Group currently has a relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Montrose Environmental Group's case is 59%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

