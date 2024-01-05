Analysts Expect MDYG Will Reach $80

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (Symbol: MDYG), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $80.39 per unit.

With MDYG trading at a recent price near $73.37 per unit, that means that analysts see 9.56% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of MDYG's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Light & Wonder Inc (Symbol: LNW), Flowserve Corp (Symbol: FLS), and MSA Safety Inc (Symbol: MSA). Although LNW has traded at a recent price of $78.11/share, the average analyst target is 17.14% higher at $91.50/share. Similarly, FLS has 16.10% upside from the recent share price of $39.73 if the average analyst target price of $46.12/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting MSA to reach a target price of $189.50/share, which is 15.74% above the recent price of $163.73. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of LNW, FLS, and MSA:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF MDYG $73.37 $80.39 9.56% Light & Wonder Inc LNW $78.11 $91.50 17.14% Flowserve Corp FLS $39.73 $46.12 16.10% MSA Safety Inc MSA $163.73 $189.50 15.74%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

