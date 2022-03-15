Analysts Expect LRGF Will Reach $51

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (Symbol: LRGF), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $50.80 per unit.

With LRGF trading at a recent price near $41.63 per unit, that means that analysts see 22.03% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of LRGF's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are (Symbol: LBTYA), Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY), and Owens Corning (Symbol: OC). Although LBTYA has traded at a recent price of $24.36/share, the average analyst target is 65.61% higher at $40.34/share. Similarly, BBY has 31.73% upside from the recent share price of $94.64 if the average analyst target price of $124.67/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting OC to reach a target price of $117.80/share, which is 29.81% above the recent price of $90.75. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of LBTYA, BBY, and OC:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF LRGF $41.63 $50.80 22.03% LBTYA $24.36 $40.34 65.61% Best Buy Inc BBY $94.64 $124.67 31.73% Owens Corning OC $90.75 $117.80 29.81%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

