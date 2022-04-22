Analysts Expect IWS Will Reach $138

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: IWS), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $137.98 per unit.

With IWS trading at a recent price near $119.81 per unit, that means that analysts see 15.17% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of IWS's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are (Symbol: OLPX), Mirati Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: MRTX), and Diversey Holdings Ltd (Symbol: DSEY). Although OLPX has traded at a recent price of $13.92/share, the average analyst target is 106.37% higher at $28.73/share. Similarly, MRTX has 105.97% upside from the recent share price of $71.43 if the average analyst target price of $147.12/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting DSEY to reach a target price of $15.62/share, which is 98.79% above the recent price of $7.86. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of OLPX, MRTX, and DSEY:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF IWS $119.81 $137.98 15.17% OLPX $13.92 $28.73 106.37% Mirati Therapeutics Inc MRTX $71.43 $147.12 105.97% Diversey Holdings Ltd DSEY $7.86 $15.62 98.79%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

