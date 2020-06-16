Analysts Expect IWS To Hit $85

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: IWS), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $85.43 per unit.
With IWS trading at a recent price near $77.80 per unit, that means that analysts see 9.81% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of IWS's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are O-I Glass Inc (Symbol: OI), ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc (Symbol: SERV), and Amdocs Ltd. (Symbol: DOX). Although OI has traded at a recent price of $8.82/share, the average analyst target is 19.61% higher at $10.55/share. Similarly, SERV has 19.24% upside from the recent share price of $35.13 if the average analyst target price of $41.89/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting DOX to reach a target price of $74.50/share, which is 18.67% above the recent price of $62.78. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of OI, SERV, and DOX:
Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:
|Name
|Symbol
|Recent Price
|Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target
|% Upside to Target
|iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF
|IWS
|$77.80
|$85.43
|9.81%
|O-I Glass Inc
|OI
|$8.82
|$10.55
|19.61%
|ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc
|SERV
|$35.13
|$41.89
|19.24%
|Amdocs Ltd.
|DOX
|$62.78
|$74.50
|18.67%
Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.
