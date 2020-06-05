Analysts Expect ITA Will Reach $196

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (Symbol: ITA), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $196.24 per unit.

With ITA trading at a recent price near $178.37 per unit, that means that analysts see 10.02% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of ITA's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Curtiss-Wright Corp. (Symbol: CW), Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (Symbol: RGR), and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Symbol: KTOS). Although CW has traded at a recent price of $106.33/share, the average analyst target is 22.73% higher at $130.50/share. Similarly, RGR has 16.47% upside from the recent share price of $68.69 if the average analyst target price of $80.00/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting KTOS to reach a target price of $21.00/share, which is 10.88% above the recent price of $18.94. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CW, RGR, and KTOS:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

.hctblstyle { font-family: Arial; font-size: 12px; width: 100%; }.hctblstyle th { padding: 2px; border-bottom: 1px solid #999999; background-color: #EFEFEF; }.hctblstyle td { padding: 2px; border-bottom: 1px solid #AAAAAA; background-color: #FEFEFE; }

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF ITA $178.37 $196.24 10.02% Curtiss-Wright Corp. CW $106.33 $130.50 22.73% Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. RGR $68.69 $80.00 16.47% Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. KTOS $18.94 $21.00 10.88%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

10 ETFs With Most Upside To Analyst Targets »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.