Analysts Expect Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) To Breakeven Soon

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Informatica Inc.'s (NYSE:INFA) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Informatica Inc. develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-cloud, hybrid systems at enterprise scale in the United States. The US$7.3b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$168m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$66m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Informatica's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 11 of the American Software analysts is that Informatica is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$57m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 65% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Informatica's upcoming projects, however, keep in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Informatica is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

