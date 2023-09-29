Analysts Expect IJK To Hit $87

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (Symbol: IJK), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $86.57 per unit.

With IJK trading at a recent price near $72.67 per unit, that means that analysts see 19.12% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of IJK's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX), Southwestern Energy Company (Symbol: SWN), and AECOM (Symbol: ACM). Although KNX has traded at a recent price of $49.78/share, the average analyst target is 23.93% higher at $61.69/share. Similarly, SWN has 21.32% upside from the recent share price of $6.52 if the average analyst target price of $7.91/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting ACM to reach a target price of $100.33/share, which is 20.00% above the recent price of $83.61. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of KNX, SWN, and ACM:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF IJK $72.67 $86.57 19.12% Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc KNX $49.78 $61.69 23.93% Southwestern Energy Company SWN $6.52 $7.91 21.32% AECOM ACM $83.61 $100.33 20.00%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

10 ETFs With Most Upside To Analyst Targets »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.