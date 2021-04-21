Analysts Expect Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) To Breakeven Soon

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. On 31 December 2020, the US$2.0b market-cap company posted a loss of US$9.9m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Hydrofarm Holdings Group's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 5 industry analysts covering Hydrofarm Holdings Group, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2020, before generating positive profits of US$17m in 2021. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 12 months from now or less. At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 66%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Hydrofarm Holdings Group's upcoming projects, but, keep in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 0.3% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

