Analysts Expect FTXH Will Reach $30

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (Symbol: FTXH), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $30.23 per unit.

With FTXH trading at a recent price near $26.53 per unit, that means that analysts see 13.95% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of FTXH's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Organon & Co (Symbol: OGN), Corcept Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CORT), and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: IONS). Although OGN has traded at a recent price of $33.75/share, the average analyst target is 15.98% higher at $39.14/share. Similarly, CORT has 15.64% upside from the recent share price of $23.78 if the average analyst target price of $27.50/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting IONS to reach a target price of $42.75/share, which is 15.48% above the recent price of $37.02. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of OGN, CORT, and IONS:

Combined, OGN, CORT, and IONS represent 7.51% of the First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF. Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF FTXH $26.53 $30.23 13.95% Organon & Co OGN $33.75 $39.14 15.98% Corcept Therapeutics Inc CORT $23.78 $27.50 15.64% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc IONS $37.02 $42.75 15.48%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

10 ETFs With Most Upside To Analyst Targets »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.