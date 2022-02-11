Analysts Expect FTA Will Reach $79

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FTA), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $79.24 per unit.

With FTA trading at a recent price near $70.59 per unit, that means that analysts see 12.25% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of FTA's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG), Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC), and LKQ Corp (Symbol: LKQ). Although PCG has traded at a recent price of $11.39/share, the average analyst target is 27.30% higher at $14.50/share. Similarly, KHC has 17.95% upside from the recent share price of $34.29 if the average analyst target price of $40.44/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting LKQ to reach a target price of $64.61/share, which is 17.73% above the recent price of $54.88. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of PCG, KHC, and LKQ:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ETF FTA $70.59 $79.24 12.25% PG&E Corp PCG $11.39 $14.50 27.30% Kraft Heinz Co KHC $34.29 $40.44 17.95% LKQ Corp LKQ $54.88 $64.61 17.73%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

