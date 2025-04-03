Analysts Expect FNX Will Reach $136

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FNX), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $136.07 per unit.

With FNX trading at a recent price near $111.09 per unit, that means that analysts see 22.49% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of FNX's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF), Inspire Medical Systems Inc (Symbol: INSP), and KBR Inc (Symbol: KBR). Although ANF has traded at a recent price of $83.39/share, the average analyst target is 66.52% higher at $138.86/share. Similarly, INSP has 45.98% upside from the recent share price of $159.56 if the average analyst target price of $232.93/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting KBR to reach a target price of $72.43/share, which is 34.67% above the recent price of $53.78. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of ANF, INSP, and KBR:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ETF FNX $111.09 $136.07 22.49% Abercrombie & Fitch Co ANF $83.39 $138.86 66.52% Inspire Medical Systems Inc INSP $159.56 $232.93 45.98% KBR Inc KBR $53.78 $72.43 34.67%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

10 ETFs With Most Upside To Analyst Targets »

Also see:

 LEVI Options Chain

 JANU Videos

 RZLV Options Chain



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.