Analysts Expect EZM To Hit $59

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund ETF (Symbol: EZM), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $58.95 per unit.

With EZM trading at a recent price near $52.66 per unit, that means that analysts see 11.93% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of EZM's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Core & Main Inc (Symbol: CNM), Kosmos Energy Ltd (Symbol: KOS), and Krispy Kreme Inc (Symbol: DNUT). Although CNM has traded at a recent price of $21.08/share, the average analyst target is 30.19% higher at $27.44/share. Similarly, KOS has 21.96% upside from the recent share price of $7.84 if the average analyst target price of $9.56/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting DNUT to reach a target price of $14.40/share, which is 20.30% above the recent price of $11.97. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CNM, KOS, and DNUT:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund ETF EZM $52.66 $58.95 11.93% Core & Main Inc CNM $21.08 $27.44 30.19% Kosmos Energy Ltd KOS $7.84 $9.56 21.96% Krispy Kreme Inc DNUT $11.97 $14.40 20.30%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

10 ETFs With Most Upside To Analyst Targets »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.