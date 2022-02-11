Analysts Expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) To Breakeven Soon

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Dropbox, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DBX) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Dropbox, Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The US$9.6b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$256m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$135m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Dropbox's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Dropbox is bordering on breakeven, according to the 9 American Software analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$304m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 21%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqGS:DBX Earnings Per Share Growth February 11th 2022

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Dropbox given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Dropbox currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. These losses tend to occur only on paper, however, in other cases it can be forewarning.

