Analysts Expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) To Breakeven Soon

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Coty Inc.'s (NYSE:COTY) future prospects. Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. With the latest financial year loss of US$166m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$159m, the US$7.1b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Coty's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Coty is bordering on breakeven, according to the 11 American Personal Products analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$129m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 50% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NYSE:COTY Earnings Per Share Growth February 5th 2022

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Coty's upcoming projects, but, keep in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Coty is its debt-to-equity ratio of 121%. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Coty, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Coty's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of key factors you should further examine:

Valuation: What is Coty worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Coty is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Coty’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.