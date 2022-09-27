Analysts Expect Breakeven For Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Before Long

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Rumble Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RUM) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms. With the latest financial year loss of US$13m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$22m, the US$3.4b market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. As path to profitability is the topic on Rumble's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Expectations from some of the American Interactive Media and Services analysts is that Rumble is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$1.9m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 67% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected. NasdaqGM:RUM Earnings Per Share Growth September 27th 2022

Underlying developments driving Rumble's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, take into account that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Rumble has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

