Analysts Expect Breakeven For Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PLX) Before Long

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.'s (NYSEMKT:PLX) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. On 31 December 2020, the US$152m market-cap company posted a loss of US$6.5m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Protalix BioTherapeutics' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to some industry analysts covering Protalix BioTherapeutics, breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$40m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 140%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

AMEX:PLX Earnings Per Share Growth May 1st 2021

Underlying developments driving Protalix BioTherapeutics' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, keep in mind that typically a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Protalix BioTherapeutics currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. These losses tend to occur only on paper, however, in other cases it can be forewarning.

