Analysts Expect Breakeven For Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Before Long

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Ondas Holdings Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ONDS) future prospects. Ondas Holdings Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform in the United States and internationally. The US$170m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$13m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$15m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Ondas Holdings' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 2 of the American Communications analysts is that Ondas Holdings is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$13m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 109% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqCM:ONDS Earnings Per Share Growth January 28th 2022

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Ondas Holdings given that this is a high-level summary, however, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 0.3% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

