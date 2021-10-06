Analysts Expect Breakeven For MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Before Long

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. With the latest financial year loss of US$56m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$46m, the US$3.0b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on MakeMyTrip's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 4 industry analysts covering MakeMyTrip, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$74m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 102% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving MakeMyTrip's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, keep in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 22% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

