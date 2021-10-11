Analysts Expect Breakeven For LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Before Long

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The US$4.2b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$344m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$379m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on LivaNova's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 8 industry analysts covering LivaNova, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$41m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 54%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqGS:LIVN Earnings Per Share Growth October 11th 2021

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of LivaNova's upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. LivaNova currently has a relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in LivaNova's case is 64%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

There are too many aspects of LivaNova to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – LivaNova's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of essential factors you should further examine:

Valuation: What is LivaNova worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether LivaNova is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on LivaNova’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

