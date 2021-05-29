Analysts Expect Breakeven For Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Before Long

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.'s (NYSE:LGF.A) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment operations in Canada, the United States, and internationally. On 31 March 2021, the US$4.0b market-cap company posted a loss of US$19m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Lions Gate Entertainment will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 13 of the American Entertainment analysts is that Lions Gate Entertainment is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$30m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 3 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 48% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NYSE:LGF.A Earnings Per Share Growth May 29th 2021

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Lions Gate Entertainment given that this is a high-level summary, though, keep in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Lions Gate Entertainment is its debt-to-equity ratio of 104%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of Lions Gate Entertainment to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Lions Gate Entertainment's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of key factors you should further examine:

Valuation: What is Lions Gate Entertainment worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Lions Gate Entertainment is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Lions Gate Entertainment’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.