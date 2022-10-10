Analysts Expect Breakeven For Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Before Long

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. With the latest financial year loss of US$22m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$33m, the US$306m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. As path to profitability is the topic on Inspirato's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Inspirato is bordering on breakeven, according to the 5 American Hospitality analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$6.2m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 73% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Inspirato's upcoming projects, but, take into account that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Inspirato is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. These losses tend to occur only on paper, however, in other cases it can be forewarning.

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of Inspirato which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Inspirato, take a look at Inspirato's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of key factors you should further research:

Valuation: What is Inspirato worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Inspirato is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Inspirato’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.