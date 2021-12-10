Analysts Expect Breakeven For iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Before Long

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at iCAD, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ICAD) future prospects. iCAD, Inc. provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. With the latest financial year loss of US$18m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$8.7m, the US$178m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on iCAD's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

iCAD is bordering on breakeven, according to the 7 American Healthcare Services analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$2.0m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 72%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NasdaqCM:ICAD Earnings Per Share Growth December 10th 2021

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of iCAD's upcoming projects, though, bear in mind that generally a healthcare tech company has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product and stage of development the company is in. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that iCAD has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making healthcare tech company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on iCAD, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at iCAD's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of important factors you should further research:

Historical Track Record: What has iCAD's performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on iCAD's board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

