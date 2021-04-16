Analysts Expect Breakeven For Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Before Long

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Evoke Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. On 31 December 2020, the US$39m market-cap company posted a loss of US$13m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Evoke Pharma's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Evoke Pharma is bordering on breakeven, according to some American Pharmaceuticals analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$10m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 72% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Evoke Pharma's upcoming projects, but, take into account that typically pharmaceuticals, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Evoke Pharma currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

