Analysts Expect Breakeven For DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) Before Long

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:DOCN) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The US$3.6b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$20m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$38m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is DigitalOcean Holdings' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

DigitalOcean Holdings is bordering on breakeven, according to the 4 American IT analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$6.4m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 128% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict. NYSE:DOCN Earnings Per Share Growth September 24th 2022

Underlying developments driving DigitalOcean Holdings' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, keep in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with DigitalOcean Holdings is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

