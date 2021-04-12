Analysts Expect Breakeven For ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Before Long

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at ClearPoint Neuro, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CLPT) future prospects. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. On 31 December 2020, the US$457m market-cap company posted a loss of US$6.8m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is ClearPoint Neuro's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 2 of the American Medical Equipment analysts is that ClearPoint Neuro is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$9.9m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 69% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for ClearPoint Neuro given that this is a high-level summary, but, take into account that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with ClearPoint Neuro is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

