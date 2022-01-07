Analysts Expect Breakeven For Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Before Long

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Carvana Co.'s (NYSE:CVNA) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Carvana Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The US$34b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$171m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$109m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Carvana will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Carvana is bordering on breakeven, according to the 24 American Specialty Retail analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$292m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 57%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NYSE:CVNA Earnings Per Share Growth January 7th 2022

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Carvana given that this is a high-level summary, though, keep in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Carvana is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Carvana, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Carvana's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of relevant aspects you should further examine:

