Analysts Expect Breakeven For Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Before Long

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Bowlero Corp.'s (NYSE:BOWL) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. With the latest financial year loss of US$134m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$60m, the US$2.1b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Bowlero's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 3 industry analysts covering Bowlero, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$97m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 104% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected. NYSE:BOWL Earnings Per Share Growth August 14th 2022

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Bowlero's upcoming projects, however, take into account that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Bowlero is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

